WENATCHEE —The Wenatchee City Council is moving forward with a community garden project on Okanogan Avenue property the city acquired in 2014.
The council approved a motion allowing the mayor to negotiate and sign an agreement with Berger Partnership for design services for the garden.
City staff expects the contract to be $30,000 to $50,000. David Erickson, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director, said he expects most funding for the project to come out of the city’s general fund.
Council members Jose Cuevas, Linda Herald, Top Rojanasthien, Mike Poirier and Mark Kulaas voted to approve the garden. Council member Keith Huffaker voted against it.
“It boggles my mind how we can spend that kind of money rather than just putting the work in. Yes, it needs some kind of design, but $30,000 to $50,000 — in my opinion — is way too much,” Huffaker said, adding that he’s not opposed to the garden itself.
Mayor Frank Kuntz said it’s not unusual to spend 10-15% of a project’s budget on design and architectural engineering.
"If we're in the $250,000 $300,000 range for construction, then this is probably within what you would normally see in a construction budget." Kuntz said.
Construction on the garden is expected to finish in May 2023.
