WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police officers will get a pay bump next year.
The Wenatchee City Council approved changes to a collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Wenatchee Police Guild during a council meeting Thursday night.
Officers will receive a 4.5% pay increase in base pay effective January 2022 and a 4% increase the following year.
The council also approved increases in longevity pay. Officers previously capped out at 7% after 25 years of service. Now they will earn 8% after 20 years. Smaller increases are available after 5, 10 and 15 years.
The agreement also outlines differences between pay for corporals and sergeants from officers. The differential for sergeants is 17% and 8.5% for corporals. Those numbers were 15% and 7.5% previously.
Incentives for Spanish language skills were also increased from 1.5% to 3%. Police Chief Steve Crown said testing for language skills is done internally with Spanish-speaking officers testing for basic conversational Spanish.
Wenatchee Police Guild President Stephen Evitt said although the Guild’s starting position had higher increases, negotiations went well.
“Overall it was very positive,” Evitt said. “Both sides felt heard.”
Evitt said salaries of other agencies in the region, such as East Wenatchee, were not taken into account during negotiations. Instead, both parties looked at agencies with comparable population and department sizes.
Beginning Jan. 1, monthly rates for the Wenatchee Police Guild are:
Sergeant: $9,220
Corporal: $8,551
Police Officer, First Class: $7,881
Police Officer, Second Class :$7,093
Police Officer Third Class: $6,699
Police Officer, Recruit: $6,068
Mayor Frank Kuntz said negotiations last year had been impacted by COVID.
"We weren't quite sure how sales tax was coming in and so their wage increase probably wasn't what it should have been," he said. "I think this these numbers help get them back up where they need to be in terms of being competitive with those in our neighborhood."
