WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is taking a step toward redeveloping the downtown area.
The city approved a $125,000 contract with Northwest Studio, an urban development architecture firm, to help create a plan on what the city is calling the Reimagine Wenatchee Target Area Master Plan.
The master plan is being used to identify opportunities of improvement downtown, as there is population growth in the city, according to Laura Gloria, the city's director of executive services, in her report to the city council.
“It will help us prioritize what those potential improvements can be," Gloria said.
The target area lies within Kittitas Street, Fifth Street and Chelan Avenue toward the Columbia River.
Plan development is expected to begin early March, and completion must be done by Dec. 31, according to the contract.
According to the proposal Northwest Studio sent to the city, the firm will develop the plan by conducting research analysis, on the ground observations, and interviews with community members and stakeholders.
Gloria said the city council was concerned about the lack of parking downtown and this plan could potentially identify a solution.
Gloria said there was no specific outcome her office is trying to achieve, but this was the first step.
“The master plan, I think, is going to give us a lot of information to plan for the next wave of big projects,” she told the council.
“We just don’t know yet what actually is going to occur until we start to have discussions and bring in stakeholders, and business owners, folks in the community who are interested in what the community will look like, along with the consultant to help us reimagine what that will look like and plan how to get the money to do that,” Gloria said after the council meeting.
