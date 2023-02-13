Wenatchee Pride flag banner (copy)

A pride flag banner hangs on a lightpost in downtown Wenatchee.

 Provided photo/Katharine Bohm

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is taking a step toward redeveloping the downtown area.

The city approved a $125,000 contract with Northwest Studio, an urban development architecture firm, to help create a plan on what the city is calling the Reimagine Wenatchee Target Area Master Plan.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?