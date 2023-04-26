WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Council member Mike Poirier said he will run for the Wenatchee mayor seat this fall.
Poirier will publicly announce his decision Monday, he said, but spoke with The Wenatchee World this week. Filing for candidacy opens May 15.
In January, Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz announced he would not seek a fourth term this fall, when his third one ends.
Poirier considered running in the previous mayoral election in 2019, when he was approached about it by other elected officials, but thought Kuntz was doing a good job. Poirier ran for Wenatchee City Council District 2 that year instead and won. His term ends in 2025.
“I wasn’t ready four years ago,” Poirier said. “I have the knowledge now, and the respect of this community and support of this community.”
“I’ve been preparing,” Poirier added. “I’m on Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, RiverCom (board), and the (Wenatchee) finance committee.”
“For sure the city of Wenatchee is strong financially,” Poirier said. “I just want to continue that path for the next four years.”
But Poirier said he wants to slow down spending.
“The way our economy is going we need to be really financially careful,” Poirier said. “I think we need to sit back a little bit and finish the projects that we are committed to so that we don’t get into a financial situation (debt).”
Poirier also said he wants to bring changes, like more transparency and including people of all social classes, races and identities in things like planning projects.
“I want to make sure we’re more transparent than ever if I become mayor,” Poirier said. “I want more outreach programs. I think we (city officials) need to get more community involvement.”
“If it’s (a project) in your neighborhood, I don’t want you to come to me after it’s all done and say 'I didn’t hear anything about it,'" Poirier continued. “Somehow it needs to be more transparent. I’m not too sure what that entails yet, but I definitely know that there is a disconnect sometimes with government and their citizens.”
Poirier is currently the president of CPW-Northwest Premier Insurance, which he co-owns. He said he will finance his own campaign, which he estimates will be around $30,000.
“When I’m mayor, I will be 100% mayor and walk away from my business,” Poirier said. “I think it’s important to get educated, get familiar with everything you can and I think you need to spend a ton of time learning everything you can and so I’m going to make that commitment.”
