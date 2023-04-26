Mike Poirier

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Council member Mike Poirier said he will run for the Wenatchee mayor seat this fall.

Poirier will publicly announce his decision Monday, he said, but spoke with The Wenatchee World this week. Filing for candidacy opens May 15.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

