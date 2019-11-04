WENATCHEE — It looks like Linda Herald is remaining on the Wenatchee City Council.
As of Tuesday night, Herald had received 2,388 votes (63.06%) to Jorge Chacón's 1,399 votes (36.94%). They were seeking the at-large District A seat.
Also as of Tuesday night, José Luis Cuevas was winning the District 1 race for City Council, and Travis Hornby was leading the District 4 race.
Cuevas had gotten 155 votes (61.51%) to Roberto Vargas-Mata's 97 votes (38.49%). Hornby had received 286 votes (58.85%) to Melanie Wachholder's 200 votes (41.15%).
The council decided last year that five members would be elected from the districts they live in and two would be elected citywide. Previously, all seven served at-large.
Herald, 67, currently represents District 1 but lives in another district not up for election until 2021. Therefore, her only option this year was to run at-large.
She said she was "pleasantly surprised" but "thrilled" at the results.
"My opponent, Jorge Chacón, ran a very good race and he is an honorable gentleman," she said. "He would have done a great job, but I'm glad that people trusted me enough to re-elect me for a third term."
Cuevas, 39, is a Primerica insurance representative and Link Transit coach operator. This was his first time running for office, and he thanked his supporters.
"I can't wait to start the new year," he said. "I'm happy and nervous at the same time, but I'm ready to go. Thank you for believing in me and having confidence and trust in me. I will work hard to be a councilmember and represent the community."
Hornby, 45, owns Blue Palm Frozen Yogurt in Moses Lake. He will replace Councilman Mike Poirier, who also lives in a district not up for election until 2021. Poirier chose not to run at-large this year.
Hornby could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.