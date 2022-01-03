Wenatchee City Council says goodbye to two long-time members

WENATCHEE — For Mayor Frank Kuntz, the Wenatchee City Council is more than just agendas and meetings.
“Here we’re just part of a big sort of dorky family,” Kuntz said. “We fight sometimes like brothers and sisters fight, but we’re always family and we continue to work on the things we think are going to leave the city in a better spot.”
Two of that family’s familiar faces will be missing from the council’s first meeting of 2022: Ruth Esparza and Jim Bailey. The two attended their last council meeting on Dec. 9 after opting not to run for re-election. Esparza concluded just over seven years on the council, while Bailey finished up 14 years.
“I’m gonna miss both of them and what they bring to our city,” said Kuntz, who has been mayor since 2012 and served on the council from 2005 to 2008. “It’s gonna be odd to walk in and not see Jim Bailey in his suit and tie; he always dresses very well … and it’s gonna be sad not to have a joke with Ruth.”
Bailey: ‘Steady as a rock’
Bailey was the second-longest serving council member (Mark Kuulas has him beat by about four years). He replaced Kuntz on the council in January 2008 after retiring from a 38-year teaching stint at Wenatchee High School the prior summer.
Bailey’s interest in politics and government started at a young age after watching his father devour local events in the newspaper. He said there was always something at the back of his mind nudging him to run for an elected office, but that he didn’t have the time to do so while teaching.
The beginning of 2008 was earlier than Bailey planned on tossing his hat in the ring for city council, but the opportunity seemed like a good fit. Originally, Bailey applied for a single opening, but Kuntz said after seeing how qualified Bailey and the other candidate, Karen Rutherford, were, he felt more comfortable resigning so he could focus on his family.
“He knows way more about government than I’ve ever known just because he taught it forever,” Kuntz said of his former teacher. “To me, it was a little bit like having not an older brother but maybe a younger father … he’s just sort of steady as a rock.”
Bailey came onto council at a difficult time. The city’s financial and legal struggle with the Town Toyota Center was at its height.
“It was a mess,” Bailey remembers. “It did cause me some sleepless nights, because there was one stretch where the city of Wenatchee was looking down the barrel of bankruptcy.”
The problems were so deep that the New York Times eventually included Wenatchee — as well as a few quotes from Bailey — in an article about a slew of cities left with problems after Global Entertainment convinced them to build arenas.
In addition to navigating the Town Toyota Center fiasco, his contributions have included representing the city on Link Transit’s board and the Association of Washington Cities and advocating for the annexation of Olds Station and forming regional partnerships, said Kuntz.
Multiple council members spoke highly of how Bailey approached his role on the council, particularly of how well prepared he was.
“Jim Bailey has been a guiding light to me on this council,” councilor Linda Herald. “He is a visionary and has done an amazing job.” Councilor Jose Cuevas, who is Bailey’s former student, said he was grateful for the advice and guidance Bailey gave him when he first got onto the council.
Those relationships, especially seeing former students who are making a difference, is one of the things Bailey will miss the most about being on city council. The decision not to run for re-election was one Bailey made over several months.
“It just feels like it’s time to just step down,” he said. “The city is in a really good place, we’re financially sound. As I leave, I am very confident that we’ve got excellent people in our departments that are just doing really good work for us.”
Bailey is not quite sure what’s next for him, but he does plan on devoting more time to traveling, spending time with family and hobbies like genealogy research.
His biggest takeaway from a decade and a half on city council is something his former students likely heard in class: It’s your cities, your counties and your special districts — those are the people that most impact your life on a daily basis, so those are the ones you need to pay attention to.”
Esparza: ‘A remarkable woman’
Esparza was appointed to the council in November 2014 after then councilmember Tony Veeder resigned.
“She was clearly the right person to bring onto the council,” said city councilmember Keith Huffaker, who was part of the council that appointed Esparza. “And since that time, she has just proven her worth as a city councilmember.”
After serving the remaining three years of Veeder’s term, Esparza ran for election in 2018. The successful campaign made Esparza the first elected Latino councilmember in the city’s history (former council member Gaby Fernandez was the first appointed Latino council member).
Although Kuntz doesn’t get a vote as mayor when it comes to appointing council members, he said there were a number of qualities that set Esparza apart, including the fact she is a lawyer and had ran for a judgeship as well as her Hispanic and immigrant background.
Kuntz said she’s brought passion, a hard work ethic and a sense of humor to the council and has done some heavy lifting by representing the city on boards like RiverCom and the Health District during the pandemic.
“When you look at her background: being born in Mexico; the upbringing she had; how her family got not only to the United States but then up to Wenatchee; and to see her brothers and sisters and her all have successful careers — just a remarkable story and a remarkable woman,” Kuntz said.
Esparza was born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Her family immigrated to Los Angeles before moving to Wenatchee in 1984, where Esparza’s uncles lived. Esparza was 10 at the time.
She said being one of the first Latino families in the area was difficult, especially when it came to attending school with limited English. However, Esparza added that the community support for her single mother, Celia Valdez, and her children was immense and included housing, clothing and Christmas presents.
“Those are little details I will never forget,” she said. “There were people who believed in me and that I could be someone in the world and a driving member of the community.”
That community support and the desire to give back to the community was a big part of what drove Esparza to join the city council.
One of her goals on council was to work with the Latino community on getting familiarized with the city council and being comfortable with giving public comments. Esparza’s unofficial role as the council’s Spanish interpreter made the Mayor’s Office realize the need for bilingual staff who could translate at council meetings and make sure the city’s website was available in Spanish.
That would be only a small part of Esparza’s work to build bridges and make the Latino community more visible within the city, including advocating for renovations to Methow Park in South Wenatchee.
She also helped unite the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce, which now has a Hispanic Business Council. Esparza said that although the Hispanic Chamber was doing great work, it lacked resources and meant the chamber wasn’t paying attention to the Latino businesses. “I felt that they needed to come back together and make sure that the Latino businesses weren’t falling through the cracks,” she said.
Another highlight for Esparza was spearheading an eight-day trip to Jalisco and Aguas Caliente, Mexico, with city officials and community leaders in 2017. The idea for the trip was sparked by the numerous requests she received from community members who wanted to know how to better understand or market to the Latino community.
“Pretty soon I was like, ‘How many of these lunches am I going to have?’” Esparza said. “So finally I said what I need to do is take folks to Mexico and have them see for themselves what the culture is like, how the economy runs there, how the infrastructure gets decided on — how every little system works.”
Although they didn’t come back with a sister city partnership — a goal of the trip and something Esparza hopes may be revisited in the future — she said it was an overall success and helped broaden leaders’ understanding.
Despite feeling like she did make progress for the Latino community, Esparza says she hopes future Latino leaders in the city aren’t put into a box, something she said she did experience while on council.
“I think it’s unfair to say, ‘Well, you’re Latina, you’re supposed to make decisions this way otherwise you’re going against your own.’ That’s not true,” she said. “It’s OK for Latinos to have differences of opinions on a certain issue.”
Esparza said she would stay on council if her law practice wasn’t so demanding. During her time on council, though, she said it was refreshing to analyze issues from a non-legal perspective. She’s looking forward to taking a break from public office and having more time to travel.