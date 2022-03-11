WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has used 95% of its $1 million in contingency funds for the remodel of City Hall.
The City Council approved a $62,353 change order for the project during a meeting Thursday night. All council members, except for Keith Huffaker, voted in favor of the change order.
“This is the public’s money and I don’t think we’re using it to the best of our abilities,” Huffaker said. “It needs to be functional; it doesn’t need to be a palace.”
The change order, which includes HVAC wiring and wall finishes, was the city’s ninth change order for the project. The change orders have increased a $8.6 million construction contract with TW Clark Construction, LLC to nearly $9.6 million.
Elisa Schafer, Wenatchee’s facilities manager, told the council that the city is currently negotiating three additional “small dollar amount” change orders for architectural issues.
Construction is expected to wrap up on July 6, but the city won’t move in until closer to August or September. The parking lot demolition and construction starts on Monday.
During the meeting, the council also approved:
$1.3 million for a contract with KRCI for the construction of hydrodynamic separators, media filter cartridges and dry wells at multiple sites in the Peachey Street Basin.
$201,249 for stormwater improvements for the existing pond and conveyance system in the Broadview neighborhood.
$97,804 to relocate an existing sewer line due to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s construction of a multi-lane roundabout at the Highway 2/97 and Easy Street.
