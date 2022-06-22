WENATCHEE — Local swimmers rejoice, the Wenatchee city pool may reopen for the summer after all.
After a temporary repair, the facility could reopen Monday.
The pool closed after a boiler failure on June 13 and the initial worry is the equipment may need immediate replacement. With a nearly four-month timeline for the fix, this would take the work well into the fall.
David Erickson, Wenatchee parks, recreation and cultural services director, wrote in an email Wednesday that the “second attempt at the temporary pool repair seems to be holding as of right now.”
The boiler was patched Tuesday with water slowly reheated. If the boiler doesn’t leak and the pool continues to warm, the facility will reopen with normal operations on Monday.
Registration for swimming lessons will also open up “at the end of the week,” Erickson said, assuming the repair holds.
The closure caused Velocity Swimming, a local club team, to cancel the Starlight swim meet and shift practices to the Eastmont Pool. It also led to the cancellation of the first session of swim lessons.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone