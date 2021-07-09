WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee and Chelan County PUD are inviting the public to comment and ask questions about the master plan for Wenatchee Riverfront Park.
The first opportunity for public input is an open house on July 20 at LocalTel Event Center at Pybus Marketplace. The day will be spread across three sessions: coffee 8-10 a.m., pizza 12-2 p.m. and refreshments 4-7 p.m.
Native Spanish speakers will be present for those needing an interpreter. Those unable to attend the open house can review master plan materials and submit comments online beginning July 20.
Wenatchee and the PUD are working with landscape architecture and design firm Greenworks to develop a master plan for the park’s 31 acres, spanning the area along the Columbia River from Ninth Street to Thurston Street. The planning process is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year and implemented starting in 2022.
Possible improvements may include landscaping, water features, improved public gathering spaces, enhancements to trails and sidewalks, play areas and improved river viewpoints.