WENATCHEE — Wenatchee is planning on adding a memorial honoring Native Peoples to Memorial Park.
The city has set aside $10,000 for the project’s design in its 2022 preliminary budget. The construction phase of the project — which likely won’t start until after the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival — is estimated to cost around $165,000.
“It is a project that is designed to recognize the important role the first people of Wenatchee play in the community both now and previously,” said Parks & Recreation Director Dave Erickson.
He added that the design phase of the project will include a call for artists and that the city hopes to involve Native American voices in the process.
Mary Big Bull-Lewis is a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes of the Moses, Entiat and Wenatchi bands, and a descendant of the Blackfoot Tribe. She said she hopes the memorial will be an opportunity to highlight Indigenous art and voices rather than a white interpretation of Indigenous art and culture.
“It’s just about being respectful,” said Big Bull-Lewis, who also founded Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation (IRRF). “It’ll be interesting to see the progress and planning. It is a good opportunity to be inclusive, amplify Native American voices and talents and steer away from appropriation or unethical practices.”
Councilmember Mark Kulaas, who helped push for the memorial, agreed with Big-Bull Lewis, saying the city will undoubtedly involve the Indigenous community and integrate their perspective.
“It just seems to be a fitting place to have some sort of commemoration for that cultural heritage and the future for our community,” Kulaas said, "Since we are Wenatchee and take our name from the Wenatchi people, commemorating not only the Wenatchi people's history that got us to this point, but the fact that they still live among us and are very important to our current culture.”
