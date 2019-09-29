WENATCHEE — Temperatures in Wenatchee are expected to drop below freezing for the first time starting Tuesday.
A freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Wenatchee area, Waterville Plateau and Okanogan Valley, according to a warning issued by the National Weather Service in Spokane on Sunday.
The early freeze could harm tender plants and damage pipes.
"To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly," read part of the warning.