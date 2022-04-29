WENATCHEE — The city is one step closer to a new Sage Hills trailhead above the Broadview neighborhood thanks to the approval of a $974,000 project bid to Olin Excavation for the project.
The construction will include a trailhead with 11 parking spaces and one ADA parking stall, an electric vehicle charging station, a vault toilet and a picnic shelter. The project is named Kenzie’s Landing in honor of Mackenzie Clennon, who was killed by a drunk driver in 1997.
Her parents, Bart and Sheila Clennon, sold one property below appraised value and donated another as part of a campaign to preserve the foothills. Bart Clennon told the Wenatchee City Council on Thursday that he and his wife were proud to donate the land but never thought to have Mackenzie’s name attached to it.
“But all of you that were involved and worked so hard on it made that happen,” he said. “If she could be standing right here — and she's listening to us up there — but she'd be saying, Thank you, thank you, thank you.’”
Construction on the trailhead will start in mid to late May and last until late August. The trail will not be accessible to the public during that time.
Other highlights from Thursday's council meeting:
Street safety improvements
South Wenatchee streets are getting a little safer. The city council approved the mayor signing a construction contract with Rudnick & Sons for street safety improvements.
The project will include curb extensions, ADA curb camps and pavement markings at multiple intersections on Spokane and Cascade streets. Most of the $390,500 project will be funded through a state Department of Transportation grant. The city is expected to contribute $24,000 of its own funds.
“I'm just really happy to say that's going to happen right there,” said Council member Jose Cuevas, whose district covers South Wenatchee. “It's one of the main streets down to the park and the school and there's residents who live around the area that do have ADA needs.”
Pinnacles Prep
Pinnacles Prep will be staying in the former Community Center on South Chelan Avenue for a while longer.
The City Council voted unanimously to extend Pinnacles Prep’s lease on the former Community Center until 2033 for a total of 12 years. The initial lease, which was signed in January 2021, was for six years.
The move was made following a vote last week to accept a $2.5 million grant from the state Department of Commerce to renovate the center. The extended lease ensures the lease aligns with the terms of the grant.
The city has selected DOH Associates as the design consultant for the renovation project. The city expects to spend a little less than $120,000 on the design services.
Growing the city’s art collection
The council also voted unanimously to accept the donation of a sculpture titled “By-Line Time” on Mission Street outside the Wenatchee World building.
The sculpture is made out of metal parts from The Wenatchee Daily World's former newspaper press. The artist, James Stafford of Chehalis, is a noted sculptor and former Wenatchee Valley College instructor. The sculpture is being donated by Rufus Woods, The World’s publisher emeritus.