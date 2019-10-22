WENATCHEE — Tax increases and economic development were among the issues Wenatchee City Council candidates discussed at a Tuesday forum sponsored by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.
José Luis Cuevas and Roberto Vargas-Mata are running in District 1, and Travis Hornby and Melanie Wachholder are running in District 4. Jorge Chacón and Councilwoman Linda Herald are seeking the at-large District A seat.
All candidates attended the forum except for Vargas-Mata.
Here are some of their responses.
On tax increases
District 1
José Luis Cuevas: "If there's going to be a tax increase, it better be worth it. It better be something that's going to benefit the whole community — not just South Wenatchee, but the whole city. It depends on the situation that we're in. If it's worth it, yes. If it's not, no."
District 4
Travis Hornby: "Looking at taxes, specifically, we want to look at other opportunities where the city can work with private-public partnerships to reduce some costs. I think we can handle that locally. ... But we want to look at the state funding and grants and look at opportunities to where we don't raise taxes locally."
Melanie Wachholder: "There's a possibility that more of that funding could be repealed with this upcoming vote and the car tab fee going away. If that funding were to be repealed, I would be in support of a local sales tax that would replace that funding. Other than that, I'd like to see that funding come from grants and sources other than taxes."
On economic development
District A
Linda Herald: "As a business person and a councilmember, I understand the challenges businesses face, and I see how important it is to create an atmosphere where businesses can grow and prosper. We must watch city codes to foster a climate for small and large businesses alike. The other thing is special tax incentives for those businesses that want to come into Wenatchee."