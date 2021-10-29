WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council has decided not to redistribute its city council districts.
The city council on Thursday unanimously accepted recommendations from a redistricting consultant stating redistricting would not be necessarily based on population changes. The city is required by state law to review its districts each time the census comes out.
“In my opinion, at this time there is no need to redistrict,” said Consultant Bill Cooper, who advised the council when it originally drew the districts in 2018, in a letter to council members. “Of course, should the city decide to annex additional territory at some point this decade, a technical adjustment could be necessary.”
Mayor Frank Kuntz said during the meeting that he didn’t think such an annexation was likely.
Census data showed minimal change among the city’s five districts. The total deviation among all districts was only 6%, which Cooper said is within the expected amount.
Council member Keith Huffaker said the deviation number was a good sign: “I think that's encouraging that our city is continuing to grow equally.”
The city also currently has one minority-majority district: District 1, which is 60% Latino. Other districts range between 17% and 31% Latino.
