WENATCHEE — Wenatchee residents will see an increase in property taxes next year.
The city council approved the property tax levy increase Thursday night on a 6-1 vote. Councilmember Keith Huffaker voted no.
“One of the biggest issues we have in Wenatchee is affordable housing. We know that any increase we put on property taxes are going to be passed on to renters and low income people who are renting those places,” Huffaker said. “This year in particular, we actually have a surplus in our general fund that we're working to pay down, and I think it's irresponsible for us to raise taxes at this time, especially when people are still recovering from COVID.”
The approved levy increase was 9.8% from the previous year, but that number will be offset by the elimination of a levy for police station bonds, which expire this December.
City Finance Director Brad Posenjak said next year’s property tax levy will be 2.3% more than police bonds and property tax levies in 2021.
“Of that 2.3% increase, half of that is related to new construction and adaptations,” Posenjak said. “The average property owner should see just about a 1% increase on the city of Wenatchee's property tax.”
The city expects to collect about $4.7 million from property taxes. Of that amount
$3 million for streets
$830,000 for repaying bonds for the City Hall remodel
$809,000 for general fund operations
The city also plans on using banked tax capacity to bring in $326,000 of revenue that will go toward the City Hall remodel. New construction and annexations will produce an estimated $53,000.
