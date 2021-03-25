WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council on Thursday voted in favor of imposing a sales tax to fund a low-barrier homeless shelter and expanded services for the homeless.
The council unanimously approved a one-tenth of 1% sales and use tax that, combined with a partner tax in East Wenatchee, will raise about $1.6 million a year for a sleep center-style shelter and programs to help homeless transition into housing.
The tax is expected to begin July 1 with the two cities receiving their first monies in September.
The city of Wenatchee initially believed the tax would raise $800,000 to $900,000 a year, but updated its projections before the city council meeting to $1.2 million.
East Wenatchee expects to bring in $400,000 with the tax.
East Wenatchee City Council approved the ordinance last week, but there was a contingent that Wenatchee approve the tax as well before it goes into effect.
