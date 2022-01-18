 Skip to main content

featured

Wenatchee COVID-19 hospitalizations begin expected climb

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital climbed over the weekend due to the latest wave of COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.

On Friday, Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Luke Davies said that an increase to the hospital's census could be expected.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations (in blue) have increased quickly in recent days at Central Washington Hospital. Numbers of patients in the ICU and COVID-19 deaths have remained relatively flat. Go to wwrld.us/liveupdates for an interactive version of the chart.

Back in early January, Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer, said that the hospital would be experiencing an increase in hospitalizations over the next four to six weeks.

And Davies said that by early February everyone in the Wenatchee Valley will have been exposed to COVID-19.

As of Monday, 32 people were in CWH with COVID-19, a 13-person increase over the weekend. COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 29 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 page. Of the 29 patients hospitalized, 19 are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit have remained below 10 since early December.

Local health officials have said the omicron variant is not as deadly as the delta variant, the former, dominant COVID-19 variant.

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

