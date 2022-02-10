Medical assistant Stephen Burrell cleans equipment on Jan. 25 at the drive-thru triage center operated by Confluence Health in the parking lot of the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church. The site is set to close on Friday.
WENATCHEE — The COVID-19 triage site at the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church will be shutting down at 5 p.m. Friday.
The site was meant to divert COVID-19 patients from the Central Washington Hospital emergency department, but now the number of people visiting the site is averaging about 10 people a day, according to a Chelan-Douglas Health District news release.
Confluence Health can handle the lower volume of patients through its walk-in clinics and emergency department.
“Though we are coming out of the omicron surge, it is important that people continue to exercise caution and not let their guard down,” health district administrator Luke Davies said in the news release. “As we stand down resources like the triage center, it will become crucial that community members do everything they can to stay healthy as COVID-19 infrastructure is reduced.”
People experiencing mild respiratory infection symptoms should contact their primary care provider or visit their local walk-in clinic, Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer, said in the news release.
People with severe symptoms like trouble breathing, chest discomfort, increased heart rate or severe weakness should go to the emergency department or call 911 he said in the news release.
The COVID-19 testing site at the Town Toyota Center will continue operating. People can pre-register at cdhd.wa.gov. The site is open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. People requiring bilingual assistance with registering for an appointment can call (509) 903-3900.
