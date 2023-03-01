WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) for its north Wenatchee redevelopment area.

“What the city is doing, we are improving the infrastructure,” said Laura Gloria, city director of executive services, at the city council meeting on Feb. 23.

North Wenatchee TIF district

Wenatchee created a tax increment financing district along North Wenatchee Avenue for the next 25 years.


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?