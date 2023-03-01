WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) for its north Wenatchee redevelopment area.
“What the city is doing, we are improving the infrastructure,” said Laura Gloria, city director of executive services, at the city council meeting on Feb. 23.
The state’s TIF law allows local governments to designate tax increment financing areas and use the tax allocation revenues to pay public improvement costs.
“So we are building the Confluence Parkway, McKittrick — MegaKittrick as we are calling it — and North Wenatchee Avenue," Gloria said. "All these public improvements will help incentivize private development."
The city aims to collect $4.4 million in the North Wenatchee Redevelopment area on North Wenatchee Avenue over the next 25 years with the TIF, according to Gloria’s report to the city.
The North Wenatchee TIF district boundaries encompass the city’s 8-acre property at 1551 N. Wenatchee Ave. that is currently for sale, and private properties east of North Wenatchee Avenue from Maple Street to Hawley Street.
“Those other private properties were included in the TIF district because we anticipate that those (properties) might redevelop,” Gloria said.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said the move will creating value for all properties in the TIF district and there will be no additional taxes on these properties.
The McKittrick "Signature Street" project will insert a new traffic light intersection and extend the road to connect with Columbia Street via an underpass.
The Confluence Parkway Project is a 2.5-mile bypass that proposes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River to provide the city with a new connection to Highway 2/97. The Chelan County PUD is involved in the project.
The North Wenatchee "Boulevard Gateway" will develop North Wenatchee Avenue into a boulevard with landscape medians and street lights.
The total cost of these three projects is estimated at around $130 million. With state and federal funding the city was granted, it is left with an unfunded $17 million.
The $4.4 million is to help pay for the remaining cost, but Gloria said the city is looking for more grants to pay for the rest.
“So we are investing in that infrastructure,” said Gloria. “Which will mean there’s new construction, which means that the assessed property values will increase.”
She added, “Instead of that increase in property value going back to other taxing districts or taxing agencies like the city, the counties, the port, that increment we get as a city goes back into that bucket, but it’s an essence of paying back the infrastructure we invested in.”
