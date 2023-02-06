Pipeline crossing Methow and Lincoln

This map shows the pipeline crossing at Methow and Lincoln Streets.  

 Provided image/City of Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has entered into a pipeline crossing agreement with the Wenatchee Reclamation District to add two water mains.

The city will install a 12-inch ductile iron water main and an 8-inch iron ductile water main underneath the intersection of Methow and Lincoln Streets this week.



