WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has entered into a pipeline crossing agreement with the Wenatchee Reclamation District to add two water mains.
The city will install a 12-inch ductile iron water main and an 8-inch iron ductile water main underneath the intersection of Methow and Lincoln Streets this week.
The 8-inch iron pipe will take over the work of a to-be-decommissioned 8-inch asbestos-cement main made in 1946 that will be abandoned in place.
The 12-inch iron pipe will be installed to connect it with a different system 320 feet west of the intersection, said Zachary Horton, engineer for the city's Public Works Department. The 12-inch pipe is needed to match the existing pipe in the other system, he said, and will help circulate water to keep it potable. However, a connection date has not been determined, he said.
The agreement Jan. 26 with the district was made because the two new pipes will cross underneath a 42-inch water irrigation pipe owned by the district. This will be the first known formal agreement for this intersection between the the city and the district, Horton said. The city will bear sole responsibility to install and cover the costs for the pipeline crossings, as well as any potential damages to the irrigation pipe, according to the agreement.
Horton said there are no estimated costs for the project yet, but funding will come from the city’s water utility fund.
This story has been updated to reflect the correct timeline for the 12-inch watermain and intersection construction information.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone