WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Metropolitan Area exported $638 million of goods in 2018, setting a record for the area.
Despite an ongoing international trade war, more than 95% of those goods came from the agriculture industry, according to data released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Washington growers in 2018 struggled with double-digit tariff increases in multiple countries.
By the end of the year, apple exports to Mexico were down 25% and exports to China were down 33%, Washington Apple Commission spokeswoman Toni Lynn Adams said in December.
The USDA awarded the Apple Commission $8,457,600 in February to help mitigate the tariff’s effects.
Along with the agricultural goods, the computer and electronic manufacturing industry exported $5 million worth of goods in 2018. Machinery manufacturing kicked in $4.3 million.
Overall, exports from the Wenatchee Metropolitan Area increased 4% from 2017, according to the data. They’ve more than doubled since 2005, the earliest year with available data, when the Wenatchee area exported $286 million.