Cannata Children

Oliver Cannata and his sister Spencer Cannata pose for a photo.

WENATCHEE — Six-year-old Oliver Cannata said he loves watching movies and his favorite is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

He was able to communicate that and other things he likes, such as his "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" video game and soccer in a recent interview with The Wenatchee World. His parents said sometimes it's hard for him to communicate what he likes, how he feels, or anything else, because he has childhood apraxia of speech (CAS).

Oliver Cannata with Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz

Oliver Cannata and Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz on April 27, with a proclamation for the city to recognize May 14 as Apraxia Awareness Day.
Cannata Parents

Matt Cannata and Katie Cannata pose for a selfie. 


