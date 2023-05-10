WENATCHEE — Six-year-old Oliver Cannata said he loves watching movies and his favorite is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."
He was able to communicate that and other things he likes, such as his "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" video game and soccer in a recent interview with The Wenatchee World. His parents said sometimes it's hard for him to communicate what he likes, how he feels, or anything else, because he has childhood apraxia of speech (CAS).
Still, he was able to stand in front of the Wenatchee City Council on April 27 and give his thanks to the city for making a proclamation to recognize Apraxia Awareness Day, May 14.
"I think it was great that they (Cannata family) came to the city to spread awareness about apraxia," said Tammy McCord, Wenatchee City Clerk. She helped arrange the proclamation for the family after they submitted it.
"It was special for Oliver to receive the proclamation from the mayor," she added.
“That for me was a big moment as a mom,” said Katie Cannata, Oliver Cannata’s mother. She and her husband Matt Cannata submitted the proclamation to help spread awareness about children with CAS.
"CAS is neurological, motor speech disorder that can make it difficult for a child to speak," according to the Apraxia Kids website, apraxia-kids.org. The nonprofit's website said it helps support systems involved with children who have apraxia of speech.
Children who are diagnosed with CAS "generally have an understanding of their language and know what they want to say" but "have difficulty learning" the oral movements to construct words and sentences, the site stated.
There is little data about how many children have CAS, but it's estimated less than 1% of all preschool children have it, and in most cases the cause is unknown, according to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's website. It's also a lifelong disorder with no known cure. But with treatment, like therapy, progress can be made.
Katie Cannata said spreading awareness was important to them because it was “heartbreaking” to see their son struggle to speak, which made them think about how it could be difficult for other children with CAS.
“We have a plethora of resources available to us just from people that we know, so it was like, 'What about those families that don’t have those resources, that don’t have the means?'” Katie said.
It is a big achievement for Oliver to speak effectively the way he can now, his mother said. When he was first diagnosed with CAS, the specialists told the family that by the time he was 7 years old, he would maybe only speak seven words.
Katie said Oliver was diagnosed with CAS when he was close to 2 years old, after she and her husband took Oliver to a specialist when they noticed he couldn't formulate words. Since then, he has gone to speech therapy regularly.
His mother said a few years ago, Oliver would often get upset when he struggled to communicate.
“He would break down when he was trying to explain something to you because you’re guessing and he’s adamant that he’s telling you what he wants to say,” Katie said. “It was a lot of frustration for him, just getting angry, just giving up.”
She said the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions were a difficult time, as there was a lot of regression in his speech development because his therapy was online.
“That was hard for kids who go to speech therapy because their faces have to be touched and manipulated so that they're cued on where to go, like tongue placement, breath, all that jazz,” Katie said.
She said she had a friend who was a speech pathologist and eventually visited their home to provide in-person speech therapy to Oliver.
“She really saved the day,” Katie said.
“He’s made so much tremendous progress that generally he can communicate effectively,” she said about her son. “He does hit some walls sometimes. If it gets to the point where he is frustrated we say, ‘show me’ or ‘bring me what it is that you want.'"
She said she and her husband stay patient and encourage Oliver to take his time when he has trouble speaking.
When the Cannatas went on their first Walk for Apraxia in Spokane around the time their son was diagnosed with CAS, they felt like they were a part of a new community.
“There were a lot of parents there that were like, ‘Push hard and try to support other parents who are going through it,’ so that was huge,” Katie said.
She added she would like to start a walk in the Wenatchee Valley to bring that sense of community, but it is too big of an event for her to coordinate by herself.
“It’s all volunteer-based, so you have to have the time to do that,” Katie said. “We would love to have one here to increase funding and chances for kids to have therapy, to send speech pathologists and therapists to conferences.”
“When you go to one of the walks everybody is wearing the shirts and you can win prizes and there are a lot of speech therapists and pathologists there talking to and educating parents and parents are educating each other,” she continued. “Hopefully we could do that, just to create more awareness and create more funding for kids."
But for now, the city recognizing Apraxia Awareness Day is a big step for them, she said. She said it felt good after getting the proclamation because people told her they didn’t know about CAS or how much a child can struggle with it. She said she's proud of her son for overcoming those struggles.
“He’s done a lot of great work. It’s kind of his journey. We’re just the facilitators."
