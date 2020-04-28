WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School FFA students are planning their annual plant sale, but with a couple major changes: sales will be largely by appointment and shopper capacity in the club’s greenhouse cannot exceed 10.
The sale will take place in the greenhouse complex behind the high school, 1101 Millerdale Ave. It will be open May 5-8 and 13-15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Club Adviser Dan Ellwood said 300 people are booked to shop already, which is about half of the sales needed to break even. Once enough money is raised to cover the costs of next year’s plant sale, additional earnings will go to students who helped out, scholarships and the FFA chapter’s operations fund.
“We’re just so appreciative of the community support we’ve been getting,” said Ellwood.
For walk-ups, if there is open space then people will be let in, he said. The first day of the sale is already booked solid.
Shoppers can peruse through a list in the FFA’s online 2020 sale catalog in advance at wwrld.us/plantcatalog. Items for sale range from small succulents to multi-colored petunia baskets. Vegetables, including tomatoes, various peppers and cucumbers, will be sold as well.
Customers are encouraged to plan ahead what plants they want before arriving. Interested buyers can call 662-8754 to schedule a shopping time.