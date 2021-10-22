WENATCHEE — Wenatchee is in the process of finalizing a $138 million unbalanced budget for 2022, according to a preliminary budget summary.
The full preliminary budget will be available to the public on Oct. 28 and presented at the Nov. 4 City Council meeting. The council will hold a public hearing and vote to adopt the 2022 budget on Nov. 18.
Wenatchee Finance Director Brad Posenjak said the city is confident that its general fund will remain very strong at the end of 2022 despite the projected deficit.
On a $30 million general fund budget, "we typically end up doing $2 million better than what our budget projects,” Posenjak said.
Posenjak expects the general fund will grow by $2.5 million this year despite a $680,000 budgeted deficit.
The budget is built this way to help the city comply with state law, which requires cities to stay within their adopted budgets, Posenjak said.
“Therefore, we budget as if we will be able to complete everything we set out to do,” he said. “In reality, we will have many unfilled positions during 2022 and some of the projects we hoped to complete will actually be spread across 2022 and 2023. Therefore, we won’t be able to spend 100% of our budget.”
He said total property tax collection will increase 2.3%, including a 1% increase allowed by law, plus the increase from new construction values. “The average property owner should only see their city of Wenatchee property taxes increase by 1%,” he said.
General Fund
The budget for the general fund will increase by 22% next year, with expenses totaling $34.6 million. Revenues will increase 5%.
This will be the second year in a row that general fund expenditures are expected to outpace revenues. The city plans to spend $5.4 million more than it will garner in revenue. The majority of that $5.4 million, about $4.8 million, will stem from non-recurring expenses, including Lincoln Park improvements and the city hall remodel.
The fund will start 2022 with a balance of $13 million and end it with $7.6 million. Posenjak said based on history, the city anticipates the general fund to actually end up around $10 million, which he said is still a very strong reserve.
He said that the city has purposefully spent down some of the reserves to fund one-time projects over the past few years.” After this, revenues and expenses are projected to keep up with each other and sustain a level fund balance,” he said.
Additional reporting on the budget will be available once the complete budget is released. Tell us what you'd like to know about Wenatchee's budget here.