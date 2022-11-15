WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Fire Department tackled a fire at the SpringHill Suites Marriott Hotel that temporarily caused hotel guests to evacuate their rooms Monday around 10:30 p.m. The hotel fire in the 1700 block of N. Wenatchee Avenue was one of four fires WVFD responded to overnight Monday and into the early hours Tuesday.
According to public information officer Kay McKellar, a light ballast failed in the hotel’s computer server room, located on the first floor, and caused burning material to drop from the ceiling. A sprinkler head confined the fire to the room and the fire alarm alerted guests and employees of the blaze. The fire department extinguished the fire and the damage was contained to the computer server room. Hotel guests were able to return to their rooms.
Prior to the SpringHill Suites Marriott Hotel fire, WVFD responded to a wall on fire in a single story home in the 100 block of North Emerson Street around 8:30 p.m. According to McKellar, crews were able to confine and extinguish the fire in the stud space of the wall. The elderly home occupant called 911 after smelling electrical smoke and noticed her portable heater stopped working. She safely evacuated and was not displaced by the fire.
Several hours after the North Emerson Street fire, a mother and two daughters were also alerted to a fire by the smell of smoke at their residence in the 900 block of Grenz Street. WVFD responded to the fire a little after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday where the fire was on the exterior siding of the two story home. Crews confined and extinguished the fire within the stud spaces of both the interior and exterior wall and blocked the fire from spreading to the attic. Damage was minimal and the family returned to their home.
WVFD responded to a fourth fire at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Methow Street after a mother and toddler were alerted to the smell of smoke in their single story home. Crews located the fire in the basement ceiling and were able to confine it to the ceiling. The occupants were able to reoccupy their home with minimal damage.
A fifth fire was called in at 10:43 a.m. in the 700 block of Kittitas Street when smoke emerged from a detached garage in the alley. Crews discovered a vehicle on fire after forcing open the garage and the fire was confined to the vehicle. The fire didn’t spread to the nearby structure and nobody was home at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation.
