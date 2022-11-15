WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Fire Department tackled a fire at the SpringHill Suites Marriott Hotel that temporarily caused hotel guests to evacuate their rooms Monday around 10:30 p.m. The hotel fire in the 1700 block of N. Wenatchee Avenue was one of four fires WVFD responded to overnight Monday and into the early hours Tuesday.

According to public information officer Kay McKellar, a light ballast failed in the hotel’s computer server room, located on the first floor, and caused burning material to drop from the ceiling. A sprinkler head confined the fire to the room and the fire alarm alerted guests and employees of the blaze. The fire department extinguished the fire and the damage was contained to the computer server room. Hotel guests were able to return to their rooms.



(913) 940-6822

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?