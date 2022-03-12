 Skip to main content
top story

Wenatchee food truck raises $12,000 in one day for Ukraine relief efforts

WENATCHEE — Joe Gluzinski handed out dozens of bowls of a deconstructed version of halupki, a traditional Ukrainian cabbage roll dish, at Pybus Market on Saturday to help raise money for relief efforts in Ukraine.

“It’s a family recipe,” said Gluzinski, whose grandfather was from Ukraine. “It's deconstructed because we did not have time to roll the cabbages. Putin interrupted our cabbage rolling, but after there's a ceasefire — and after Russia withdraws and this war is over — then we'll roll cabbage again.”

220314-newslocal-ukrainefundraiser 03.JPG
Blue Skies food truck owner Joseph Gluzinski serves Halupki, a traditional Ukrainian cabbage dish, during a Ukraine relief fundraiser outside of Pybus Market on Saturday. Individuals were served and then made a donation to Mission Voice and Hands of a Friend.

He added that since he doesn’t speak Ukrainian or have military experience, this was a small way he could help those in Ukraine. Gluzinski, who owns Blue Skies food truck, prepped 15 gallons of the deconstructed halupki. After about two and half hours, the food was gone.

Individuals were able to pick up a bowl of halupki from Gluzinski before making a cash or Venmo donation to Mission Voice and Hands of a Friend (VHF), a Wenatchee-based non-profit that’s done mission work in Ukraine since 2011. The event raised $12,109 dollars, with $5,000 coming from a single donation.

Olga Rybakov, who runs Mission VHF, said previous donations during the war have gone to first aid supplies, thermal clothing and blankets, diapers, food and water for about 300 people each day, radios for the military, and clothing and hygiene items for refugees.

“These refugees come with nothing — zero — just the shirt on their back,” she said. “Most of them don't even have their documents on them.”

That need will only grow, she added, since an evacuation corridor was recently opened in Pokrovsk, where two of Mission VHF’s missionaries are located.

She estimated that Mission VHF has helped evacuate 200 people through its direct work and that Ukrainian churches it has donated to have helped evacuate another 50,000.

“Some of the other people in Ukraine that I know personally, who have been evacuating nonstop, they're just back and forth all the time,” she said. “We actually have lost some drivers that were shot down and unfortunately died.”

220314-newslocal-ukrainefundraiser 01.JPG
Mission Voice and Hands of a Friend Director Olga Rybakov speaks to Cashmere residents Brian and Dana Lowe about her brother's missionary team efforts to help provide relief, food, and supplies to those in Ukraine. Her brother, Alex Zaytsev, now 29, arrived in Wenatchee at age five and is now an ordained pastor at a church in Eastern Ukraine.

Rybakov distributes the donations through a network of missionaries in Ukraine to address specific needs in different areas. Spotty internet connections and unstocked ATMs have presented some challenges, but Rybakov said they’re working through them.

“There's so much need there. We can't put a cap on how much we need to fundraise. We just need to keep the fundraising going and spreading the word,” she said.

For Rybakov, the work is personal. She moved to Wenatchee with her family as a teenager in the late 90s and her brother, Alex Zaystev, has been in Avdiivka, Ukraine, for six years. He chose to continue his work as a pastor there after Russia invaded.

Rybakov said seeing the support for her brother and home country has been emotional.

“It's so overwhelming to see what I call the boomerang of kindness. When you do good just because you love the people around you, it will come back to you," said Rybakov, whose day job is a nurse practitioner. “So many people’s hearts are really open for Ukraine.”

She said since the Russian invasion, “the checks just keep on coming nonstop.” She thanked those who have donated and said that once the war is over, she hopes to organize mission trips to help rebuild Ukraine.

220314-newslocal-ukrainefundraiser 04.JPG
People gather to show support for Ukraine during a fundraiser Saturday outside of Pybus Market. The national colors of Ukraine are usually identified as the combination of blue and gold.

East Wenatchee resident Sara Severson came to make a donation with her two sons after seeing a Facebook post about the event.

“There's so little we can actually do,” she said. “This is something that we could do and we want to take any opportunity we can.” Her son, 13-year-old Darius Severson, said he was also glad to be helping.

Steve Tucker of East Wenatchee attended the event after hearing about it from Gluzinski.

“I just feel so helpless; I'm horrified at what's going on,” Tucker said. “And this looked like a good cause. I didn't know I was gonna get to meet a few Ukrainian people, but I'm happy to help.”

220314-newslocal-ukrainefundraiser 02.JPG
Lisa Robinson, of Wenatchee, donates cash during a Ukraine relief fundraiser outside of Pybus Market on Saturday. Funds raised will go to support efforts to provide relief, food and supplies.

Gluzinski hopes the fundraiser is the start of similar efforts in Wenatchee.

“Maybe some of these people will be inspired to take on their own project or somebody will reach out to me and say, ‘You know, we want you to do that again,’” he said. “There's a lot of people like myself that want to do something, and they just need to know what they can do to help.”

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

