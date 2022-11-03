YAKIMA — West Valley's dangerous attack ran into a seemingly impenetrable opponent in the Big 9 district title game Thursday night.

Wenatchee's senior goalkeeper Ana Jarecki stopped everything the Rams sent her way, compiling 12 saves during a scoreless 90 minutes. She carried that momentum into the penalty kick shootout to make two more saves and hand West Valley a 0-0 (2-1) loss, snapping a 12-match win streak.



