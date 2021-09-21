WENATCHEE — Monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatment can serve as a short-term boost to the immune system to help the body fight against COVID-19, but it's in short supply.
Local health care agencies — Confluence Health, Columbia Valley Community Health, Cascade Medical, Lake Chelan Health and the Chelan-Douglas Health District — released a joint statement on Tuesday to address "widespread misinformation and misunderstanding" about the treatment.
The treatment provides a short-term, passive, immune protection from the virus that, if given before severe symptoms set in, can reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 illness in high-risk individuals, according to the news release.
The treatment needs to be administered through shots or IV infusions and can take anywhere from two to three hours at a clinic, according to the news release.
"Some people have been trying to use this prophylactically," said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health administrator, on Monday at a board of health meeting. "It is not effective long-term. It only lasts in the body for a certain period of time and then that help goes away. Vaccinations are still the most effective way to prevent severe (COVID-19) disease."
Due to the limited supply here and across the country, allocations of the treatment in the state are now distributed by the state Department of Health. Find more information here: wwrld.us/treatment.
Local health care agencies are reserving the treatment for those with high-risk factors, according to the news release.
Besides testing positive for COVID-19 with mild to moderate symptoms, people must have certain high-risk factors that include pregnancy, obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and asthma.
And even if a person may qualify for monoclonal antibody treatment, clinics may not be able to accommodate them due to limited supply. If a person matches the criteria, their healthcare provider will determine if you they are eligible for treatment, according to the news release.
