From left: Sen. Brad Hawkins, Amelia McAllister and legislative assistant Elizabeth Popoff stand on the state Senate floor while Hawkins points out the intricate details and engravings in the upper portions of the chambers.
Amelia McAllister, 16, of Wenatchee, poses with Sen. Brad Hawkins on the Senate floor.
Provided photo/Washington state Senate
OLYMPIA — A Wenatchee High School sophomore temporarily joined the ranks of 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins in January through the Senate Page Program.
WHS student, Amelia McAllister, left behind lockers and math class to serve as a page for the Washington state Senate at the state Capitol from Jan. 16-20.
“The governing of any group of people is complex. Being able to see first-hand how decisions are made, laws are debated, and problems are solved was a life changing experience,” McAllister wrote in an interview with The Wenatchee World. “The wisdom I have gained from serving as a Senate page is immense and I hope to use my knowledge to further aid the needs of our wonderful community and state.”
Hawkins sponsored McAllister through the Senate Page Program, which allows 14- to 16-year-olds to try their hand at working in the legislature for a five-day-long stint.
After a two-year hiatus, due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the Legislative Page Program for the state House and Senate resumed for the current legislative session.
“Amelia was such a smart and kind young woman, mature beyond her years for sure. She had a unique curiosity about the entire process and even attended my committee hearings,” Hawkins wrote in a press release. “ I have no doubt that she is going to accomplish great things in her life. Maybe she’ll even return to Olympia someday to serve as our Governor.”
According to a press release, a page is tasked with drafting their own mock bills, as well as being riddled with responsibilities, like delivering messages between offices.
McAllister’s mock bill zeroed in on the severity of homelessness, according to the press release. McAllister proposed state funds should go directly to counties for local allocation, based on the area’s needs.
Pages also get the opportunity to hang out in the Senate chamber and attend page school to master parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. McAllister played the piano in the state reception room in the Legislative building during her tenure in Olympia.
McAllister wrote the “real-life experience” that allowed her to understand how state government works was the most rewarding aspect of the program.
“It’s an awesome program and always fun to help recognize these young people,” Hawkins wrote.
