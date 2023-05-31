Underpass

The Thurston Street underpass near Worthen Street. 

 Google Maps

WENATCHEE — The city will fulfill part of a 20-year-old agreement with Euclid Enterprises LLC to install approximately 500 feet of improvements on the west side of Worthen Street, to the north of Thurston Street, in exchange for additional right-of-way

The Wenatchee City Council on May 25 awarded a construction contract to KRCI LLC for the Waterfront Gateway Phase 2 project, also known as the Thurston Street Underpass Project.



