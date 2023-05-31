WENATCHEE — The city will fulfill part of a 20-year-old agreement with Euclid Enterprises LLC to install approximately 500 feet of improvements on the west side of Worthen Street, to the north of Thurston Street, in exchange for additional right-of-way
The Wenatchee City Council on May 25 awarded a construction contract to KRCI LLC for the Waterfront Gateway Phase 2 project, also known as the Thurston Street Underpass Project.
City public works project engineer Charlotte Mitchell explained at the meeting the project will include repairs on Worthen Street and the Thurston Street underpass.
According to the city meeting packet, the gateway improvements are intended to “provide aesthetic upgrades in the vicinity of the city’s waterfront.” Improvements will be made to the Thurston Street underpass, and curb, gutter and sidewalk will be installed on the west side of Worthen Street.
“We got one bid for the project,” Mitchell said. “It’s not a very exciting project for contractors, so we were glad to have the one bid.”
The bid from KRCI was approximately $56,000 higher than the initial estimate. The current project cost is $747,190, according to city documents. Council members also approved to amend the budget for the project based on the bid.
The Waterfront Gateway Project dates to December 2003 when the city entered a settlement agreement with Euclid Enterprises LLC to make the improvements.
In the settlement, Euclid agreed to install 200 feet of frontage improvements to fill the sidewalk gap on the west side of Worthen Street.
According to the meeting packet, the city and Euclid had yet to fulfill their obligations.
Mitchell said the project will take 30 working days, and will start by Aug. 7. She said there will be a 10-day detour around Thurston Street, but only during working hours.
“A lot of people use Thurston to get to the waterfront into work, and sort of as a way around the railroad tracks, so that’ll be a pretty big impact,” said Mayor Frank Kuntz. “Hopefully we can all understand that it’s only for 10 days.”
Mitchell said KRCI hoped to “get in and get out.”
Council also awarded a construction contract to Central Washington Asphalt (CWA) for the 2023 pavement preservation project.
Mitchell said these are the streets to be ground and repaved this summer:
Princeton Street, from Maple Street to Central Avenue.
A small section of Fifth Street, from Worthen Street to the roundabout.
Riverside Drive.
Worthen Street, from Riverside Drive to Thurston Street.
Methow Street, from Ferry Street to Lincoln Street, and all of Virginia Way.
“Also, part of this project is a section of Riverside Drive has subsided, I think due to the fact that it’s built on an old dump site,” Mitchell said. “And so we’re going to dig that up and rehab that more completely. The rest will be just a mill of 2 or 1-and-a-half inches and then repave, but that one will be a little more in depth.”
Mitchell said CWA had the lowest bid of two contractors, with about $1.9 million.
Kuntz said the project received about $500,000 from the general fund, and the remainder is being covered by the street fund and overlay funds.
“I think we’re getting a good bang for our buck,” Mitchell said. “This project only has 13 curb ramps in it, so we’re not spending such a disproportionately large amount of money on those curb ramps.”
