WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City officials hosted an open house Tuesday to tell people about two designated RV lots for those without a home, known as Safe Parks, managed by the Wenatchee Rescue Mission.

Around 20-30 people showed up at city hall to ask questions and to discuss with city officials and program managers about the program. 



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?