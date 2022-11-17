WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City officials hosted an open house Tuesday to tell people about two designated RV lots for those without a home, known as Safe Parks, managed by the Wenatchee Rescue Mission.
Around 20-30 people showed up at city hall to ask questions and to discuss with city officials and program managers about the program.
Informational stations included Safe Parks' facility operations and wraparound services, community-based law enforcement, policy direction and financial oversight, and plan implementation and program management.
Glen DeVries, Wenatchee director of community development, said he and his team chose an open house format structure because it allowed attendees to ask questions one-on-one and to have a better dialogue between city staff and the public.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said the biggest thing he wanted people to take away from the event was that homelessness is a complex issue, but overall Safe Parks are a humanitarian way to help homeless people.
Scott Johnson, executive director of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission, said he agreed with the mayor.
Johnson also said since the first Safe Park opened in September, he, his staff, and the tenants have been attacked and harassed. Johnson said the tenants have been shot at with BB guns, and rocks and garbage had thrown at them by angry residents who didn't want the park.
Johnson recounted an incident when someone parked their car outside of one of the Safe Parks at 3 a.m to honk their horn to wake up and bother the tenants.
“My staff has told me that working with the tenants is the easiest part, and that the hardest part is dealing with people who don’t want to understand the situation and just want us to leave,” said Johnson.
Also among the open house attendees were Kathy Lewis and Mark Lewis, owners of Columbia Pet Service, located near the first Safe Park on South Wenatchee Avenue. Kathy said they came to the open house to hear from others in the community. Kathy said she admitted she was at first a little concerned for her business when the Safe Park opened, but has no worries now. She also said Wenatchee Rescue Mission is doing a good job and she’s glad people have a safe place to go.
Shawn DeLancy of Catholic Charities told open house attendees how his non-profit organization is helping the tenants at Safe Park transition into permanent housing. DeLancy said he hoped he could dispel any misconceptions about homeless people in the Wenatchee Valley.
Johnson said he spoke with some attendees who were concerned and doubtful about the Safe Park program, but after sharing his experiences, he saw they had a better understanding of it.
“I heard a lot of ‘I had no idea about that’ after I told them what was going on. I could see the change of people’s opinions,” he said.
