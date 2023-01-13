WENATCHEE — Around 20-30 people attended a public hearing Thursday to comment on the recent Confluence Parkway Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section 4(f) Evaluation.
Nine people spoke, at the public hearing portion of the Wenatchee City Council meeting, about their concerns on the possible environmental and Native American impacts of the project.
The city released the reports on Dec. 13 and opened a public comment period for residents. The comments will be attached with the report when the city sends it to the Federal Highway Administration for approval of the project.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said after the meeting he thought the turnout was great and that it was nice to hear from the community.
“There was a lot of work that has been done on a lot of the issues that were brought up today. We’ll turn over those comments to our consultants, who will look at what they said and make comments back,” said Kuntz.
The Confluence Parkway Project is a 2.5-mile bypass that proposes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River to provide the city with a new connection to Highway 2/97.
The project would remove 6 acres along the railroad in Wenatchee Confluence State Park and a portion of the Horan Natural Area. In return, another 6 acres will be added along the southern border of the Horan Natural Area.
One resident, Randy Lewis, of the Wenatchi/P’Squosa tribe, advised the council to reach out to the Wenatchi/P’Squosa people for their input on decision-making for the project, as he said the project area is on an important and spiritual site for his people.
Lewis’ niece, Mary Big Bull-Lewis who owns a local clothing store, Wenatchi Wear, told the council that this is an opportunity to partner with tribal councils and with organizations like the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.
Lisa Foster, who was born and raised in Wenatchee, but currently lives in Leavenworth, told the council she believes the project in the Horan Natural Area will impact one of the only places in town where community members can easily access solitude in nature.
A man who said he was representing Earhart’s Collision & Automotive Services said the underpass planned for McKittrick Street to allow access to the parkway will go through his business’ driveway and that it will eliminate his and the nearby businesses. He asked the council for a solution for more access to the businesses and demanded for answer.
Kuntz told the man there were no answers at the meeting, as the city is still in the process of designing the project.
Justin Erickson, Chelan County PUD district services managing director, gave an emailed statement to the Wenatchee World about the public hearing:
“We appreciated the opportunity to hear from the public at the City’s January 12 public hearing. As part of our stewardship role and regulatory responsibilities, we continue to carefully review this project with the community. We are in regular communication with the City as we explore mitigation measures and other provisions associated with a potential land exchange agreement,” he said.
“This is a big complicated project. You know at the end of the day our forefathers didn’t leave us a lot of room for how to get out of this town going north and south,” Kuntz said. “We’re working the best we can to mitigate anything that we possibly can, but there’s no really other good solutions for heading north.”
