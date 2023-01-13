WENATCHEE — Around 20-30 people attended a public hearing Thursday to comment on the recent Confluence Parkway Environmental Assessment and Draft Individual Section 4(f) Evaluation.

Nine people spoke, at the public hearing portion of the Wenatchee City Council meeting, about their concerns on the possible environmental and Native American impacts of the project.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

