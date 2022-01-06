WENATCHEE — The number of hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital has been increasing since Monday, with many of the new admissions infected with asymptomatic COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 13 of the 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations are people who are fully vaccinated, according to the Confluence Health COVID-19 webpage.
As per the hospital’s protocol, all patients admitted into Central Washington Hospital are tested for COVID-19, said Katie Grove, Confluence Health spokesperson.
Many of these patients are being admitted to the hospital for non-COVID reasons but are discovered to be infected with the omicron variant, even if it is not causing any symptoms, said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health, chief medical officer.
“This is a change from prior surges and complicates analysis of the number of COVID admissions,” Lake said. “The number of admissions in our area for this surge is still too small to draw any conclusions at this time.”
Lake said hospitals across the country are reporting that most patients admitted with severe COVID-19 disease have not had a booster dose. And early reports show that booster doses are helpful to prevent hospital admission, he said.
According to the state Department of Health:
Unvaccinated 35- to 65-year-olds are 14 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated people in the same age group.
Unvaccinated people 65 and older are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to fully vaccinated people in the same age group.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.