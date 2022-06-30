WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee is looking into acquiring the Skookum sign of a winking Native American and possibly putting it back up or giving it to a museum.
Mayor Frank Kuntz said he’s only emailed the sign's owner, Blue Bird Inc., to see whether they would be interested in giving the sign to the city. What would happen if the city did acquire it has not been discussed.
“You got to decide, is there a role for the city or the government or some entity to take ownership and maintain it or get it back up?,” Kuntz asked.
The 14-foot, double-sided sign was located on top of the Office Depot at Wenatchee Avenue and Ninth Street. The sign originally went up in 1921 in a different location and had been moved around the city to several different locations.
Blue Bird removed the sign on June 19 to refurbish it, but decided to not return it, said Ron Gonsalves, Blue Bird president. Gonsalves could not be reached for comment.
Kuntz said if they did acquire the sign then a decision would have to be made and members of the Wenatchi Tribe, and others in the community, would be consulted.
Kuntz said city officials are interested in acquiring the sign, because of its historical significance.
“I think that most of the council members understand the iconic nature of that sign,” he said. “We’re at least interested in having it for the public’s benefit, whatever it might look like.”
For himself, he always loved seeing the sign and it's been a part of Wenatchee for the 59 years he’s lived in the city, Kuntz said.
Randy Lewis, a member of the Wenatchi Tribe and city of Wenatchee public figure, said that the sign should be returned somewhere it can be displayed.
“We moved here in 1955 and that was the only other Indian in town besides my family,” Lewis said.
The sign has never been problematic for him, because the word skookum in Chinook has a positive meaning and the image of the Skookum Indian is smiling and winking. In addition, Lewis’s grandfather told him that the sign was modeled off of a family friend they called "uncle."
“Caricatures don’t bother me if they’re happy, if they are not depicting a savage,” Lewis said.
Most of the time Native Americans are depicted with stoic frowns and so the image of a smiling Native American was appreciated, he said.
Tony Buhr has been a professional reporter for almost seven years. He worked for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin as a cops and courts reporter. The Ellensburg Daily Records as a cops and courts, breaking news, agriculture and water reporter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone