WENATCHEE — “This is a great start to a number of years, to a number of projects in this area,” said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz at a groundbreaking Tuesday for the city's "MegaKittrick" project, at North Wenatchee Avenue and McKittrick Street.

The MegaKittrick project is a culmination of three projects that will be constructed at the same time, starting next week, in the area of McKittrick Street and North Wenatchee Avenue.

MegaKittrick

This image depicts all of the projects for the overall MegaKittrick project by the city of Wenatchee.
New McKittrick Street

A rendering of the new McKittrick Street and North Wenatchee Avenue intersection.


