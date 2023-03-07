The "MegaKittrick" Street project broke ground Tuesday. The project includes a new signalized light at McKittrick Street and North Wenatchee Avenue and extending the road to connect with North Columbia Street via an underpass. Near McKittrick Street are 8 acres of city property the city plans to develop into residential and commercial areas. Pictured left to right: Brian Pearson, WSDOT local program engineer; Jake Lewing, city of Wenatchee senior project engineer; Kevin Overbay, Chelan County commissioner; Frank Kuntz, Wenatchee mayor; Travis Hornby, Wenatchee City Council member; Richard DeRock, Chelan County commissioner.
Jake Lewing, city of Wenatchee senior project engineer, describes the "MegaKittrick" Street project during a groundbreaking ceremony for the project Tuesday. In the background is McKittrick Street connecting to North Wenatchee Avenue. The project will insert a new traffic light intersection there and extend McKittrick Street to connect with Confluence Parkway via an underpass. The project also includes residential and commercial areas.
The MegaMcKittrick project will extend the McKittrick "Signature Street" from North Wenatchee Avenue to connect with Confluence Parkway via a road under the railroad tracks. McKittrick Street will be a main focus for development within the project.
WENATCHEE — “This is a great start to a number of years, to a number of projects in this area,” said Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz at a groundbreaking Tuesday for the city's "MegaKittrick" project, at North Wenatchee Avenue and McKittrick Street.
The MegaKittrick project is a culmination of three projects that will be constructed at the same time, starting next week, in the area of McKittrick Street and North Wenatchee Avenue.
The projects include: a new traffic signal at the intersection of North Wenatchee Avenue and McKittrick Street, medians on North Wenatchee Avenue, and improved sidewalks. McKittrick Street will extend and intersect with a new road, North Columbia Street, and meet the railroad tracks in preparation for an underpass.
The Chelan County PUD will extend electrical and fiber underground lines and contribute $250,000 toward the project.
In January, the city awarded $6.5 million to J & K Earthworks Inc. to build the project. Wenatchee senior project engineer, Jake Lewing, said the total cost of the project, with the construction engineering management costs, will total around $9.5 million.
According to the city’s website, the funding sources for the project are:
City arterial street funds: $600,000.
City sewer-stormwater funds and Chelan County PUD: $1.5 million.
City economic development fund: $2.3 million.
Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant Program: $5.6 million.
Kuntz said the extended McKittrick Street and the new traffic light will allow access to future businesses, and revealed local toy business, Hooked on Toys, will relocate to a building behind Smitty’s Pancake House.
“This is the first phase of the Confluence Parkway (Project) with the underpass crossing,” Lewing said.
Construction will begin next week and is expected to last for 180 working days, Lewing said.
“The first elements you will see is a lot of digging and prepping for utilities,” Lewing said.
Lewing also said work on Wenatchee Avenue will begin in late summer.
“That’s when people will start seeing some lane shifts, traffic shifts,” Lewing said. “When we are needing to close lanes, that will happen at night.”
Lewing said the extension of McKittrick Street will open toward the end of the year.
He also said the MegaKittrick project was setting the stage for the Confluence Parkway Project.
The Confluence Parkway Project includes a 2.5-mile bypass with a new bridge over the Wenatchee River to provide the city with a new connection to Highway 2/97.
The extension of McKittrick Street will connect to the bypass via an underpass.
Construction of the Confluence Parkway is scheduled to begin in 2025.
Chelan County Commissioner and chair of the Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council, Kevin Overbay, spoke at Tuesday's event on the need for transportation improvements in North Wenatchee and called the traffic situation in the area "the region’s worst traffic bottleneck." He also said the Confluence Parkway will help relieve the congestion.
“The Confluence Parkway is the cornerstone project of this effort,” said Overbay said. “This McKittrick intersection improvement that we are celebrating this day, that it is that critical first step. It represents the start of achieving the bigger vision, and it represents the success not only for the city of Wenatchee, but for the entire region.”
