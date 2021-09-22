WENATCHEE — The inside of the Wenatchee Public Library got its makeover. Now one is proposed for the outside.
Wenatchee muralists Heather Dappen and Ellen Smith approached the library two years ago about putting some artwork on the west wall of the library, which faces a parking lot.
“We’re really interested in public art. We have some bronze sculptures in the building. Inside the building is very colorful now. It really gives a nod to that. We were really thrilled when they approached us,” said Courtney Tiffany, area manager for NCW Libraries, which includes the Wenatchee Public Library.
Tiffany said the artists have created three designs for the wall that can be found on the library website (bit.ly/3CEyrmu), Facebook or Instagram. A poll has been set up online so the public can vote for their favorite design.
“We want people to feel ownership of it," Tiffany said. "We want people to be drawn to the library,” which received a $4 million interior renovation in 2020.
Dappen and Smith are starting to make a colorful splash in Wenatchee. They painted the large colorful “Better Together/Mejor Juntos” mural on the side of the Wenatchee Valley YMCA building, several murals at Pinnacles Prep and a mural on the alley side of Collapse Art Gallery on South Wenatchee Avenue.
Deputy Director of NCW Libraries Kim Neher said NCW Libraries is thrilled to support public art and help brighten one of the biggest, blankest walls in town. Neher said she loves all the options and wants to know which design the public prefers.
All the designs are colorful.
“What I love about them is they really embrace the free flow feeling that the library provides. It’s a place for freedom. It’s a place for everybody. And it’s fun and playful,” Tiffany said. “There’s kind of wavy feature that people think looks like mountains. Some think it looks like water. They are really graphic and fun. We hope everyone likes them.”
Voting began Tuesday and runs through midnight Sunday, Sept. 26. The mural is being funded by Friends of Wenatchee Public Library and several key community donors. The mural is projected to cost $15,000.
“We’re delighted with all three choices, and can’t wait to learn what the community’s favorite is,” said Rhonnie Craven, president of the Friends of Wenatchee Public Library. “Our group is so excited to be part of making this possible for the community and the library. Please consider joining us in supporting projects like this one.”
