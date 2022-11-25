WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee laid out details of a detour plan for the construction of a new multi-lane roundabout on the intersection of Highway 2/97 and Easy Street in the Sunnyslope area.
The city made an agreement Nov. 17 at a special council meeting with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
The $5 million roundabout project is set to begin in spring 2023, and is expected to last for 65 days.
WSDOT, the agency in charge of the project, requested to use Easy Street, Penny Road, Euclid Avenue, and Ohme Garden Road for detour roads from the city.
Traffic coming from north Wenatchee Avenue will have to exit on Old State Highway 2 and then detour on Penny Road and Euclid Avenue to get to the Odabashian Bridge.
Those coming west from the Odabashian Bridge traveling toward Seattle will have to exit north on Highway 97 then turn left onto Ohme Garden Road. Those traveling south from the bridge will use Euclid Avenue and Penny Road.
In the agreement, WSDOT is responsible for restoring the city streets into pre-existing conditions when the project is over along with a clause that if traffic enforcement is needed for the detour route, it is the responsibility of WSDOT to contract and pay for enforcement from either the Washington State Patrol or the Wenatchee Police Department.
Advertising for bidding contracts will begin in December.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone