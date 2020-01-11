WENATCHEE — A tip from Google led to the arrest of a Wenatchee man accused of possessing child pornography.
Police say Jose A. Mendoza downloaded 172 sexually explicit images of children between March and November 2019, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
Mendoza was arrested Thursday at his home on the 700 block of Cascade Street. He told detectives he downloaded the images and stored them in a Google Drive account, the documents said.
The internet giant uses software to search its platforms for child pornography and found the images Nov. 29 in a Google Drive account associated with Mendoza.
Google forwarded the information to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a national network of law enforcement agencies, and then the task force alerted Wenatchee Police in December, the documents said.
Along with the images, the task force shared the IP address from which the images were downloaded. The IP address matched Mendoza’s physical address, the court documents said.
Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of five counts of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexual conduct. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $15,000 bail.