WENATCHEE — A 40-year-old Wenatchee resident is accused of raping a then 5-year-old boy in 2011.
Raymundo Martinez-Brambila was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree child rape. He remained in the Chelan County jail Friday with bail set at $30,000.
The alleged victim, who is now 14, is the son of a woman Martinez-Brambila dated, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court. The alleged incident occurred when the boy was left alone with Martinez-Brambila.
Wenatchee Police interviewed the boy last week after the alleged incident was reported. He said he hadn’t told his mother about it when it allegedly happened, according to the affidavit.
Prosecutors have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file charges. If convicted, Martinez-Brambila could face life in prison.