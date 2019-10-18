UNALASKA, Alaska — A Wenatchee man was killed Thursday in a plane crash on an Alaskan island in the Bering Sea.
Alaska State Troopers in a news release identified the man as 38-year-old David Allan Oltman. Marjie Veeder, a city of Unalaska spokeswoman, said Friday that he lived in Wenatchee.
The Wenatchee School District confirmed Friday that Oltman is the husband of Erin Oltman, a first-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School.
“Our deepest condolences are with Erin and the whole Oltman family as they deal with the tragic loss of David,” Wenatchee School District spokeswoman Diana Haglund said.
The aircraft, a Saab 2000 owned by PenAir, went off the end of the runway at Unalaska Airport, according to a Friday release from the city of Unalaska.
Eleven of the 39 passengers and crew on board were treated at a local clinic with injuries ranging from minor to critical, according to the release.
One was flown to Anchorage for care, but Oltman was the only fatality, according to the city release. The city is home to Dutch Harbor, a popular commercial fishing outpost.