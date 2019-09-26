WENATCHEE — A 25-year-old man on Monday pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a fellow resident of an assisted living facility.
Vladislav S. “Joe” Mackey of Wenatchee stood accused of having sex with a 37-year-old woman who couldn’t give consent due to mental illness and inebriation in April 2017 at the Christopher House in Wenatchee.
He pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree assault with sexual motivation, a Class A felony. In his guilty plea, Mackey wrote he assaulted the woman “with the intent of committing rape, and did so with the purpose of sexual gratification.”
Mackey’s mental competency was contested for two years, and included two opposing mental health evaluations, but ultimately he was found competent to stand trial, said Deputy Prosecutor Nicole Hankins. Mackey’s attorney, Clarke Tibbits, could not be reached to comment Thursday.
Mackey’s plea means he must register as a sex offender.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21. Chelan County prosecutors are recommending a 30-month prison sentence, plus a lifetime of community custody, although it may be much longer before he’s set free.
Mackey, who’s been incarcerated at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest, will be subject to the state Department of Corrections’ Indeterminate Sentence Review Board.
The board considers factors like a person’s ability to find housing and if they’ve had treatment, which Mackey has not, Hankins said. He won’t be released from prison without board approval.
“He could be held for life if they deem he’s not amenable to being released into the community,” Hankins said. She added, it could be two years before he goes before the board.
Mackey spoke with Wenatchee Police about the incident prior to his arrest. The interview was summarized in a probable cause affidavit filed in May 2017.
Mackey referred to himself as a sex addict and said he has urges to rape women and there were approximately five rape allegations against him, the affidavit said.
“Based on everything that he says happened and his tendencies and things like that, the board may never let him out,” Hankins said.
The arrest was his second arrest involving alleged sexual assault in a three-month span.
In February 2017, Mackey was accused of choking and bloodying a woman’s nose after she refused to have sex with him. However, a charge of second-degree assault with sexual motivation was dismissed in May 2017 because prosecutors couldn’t locate the alleged victim.