WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for the alleged longtime sexual abuse of his daughter when she was a child.
Stephen J. Matthews, 49, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Judge Robert Jourdan sentenced Matthews to 216 months in prison — the maximum term under standard sentencing guidelines — and imposed a 100-year no-contact order with the victim, ordered him to register as a sex offender and be under a lifetime of community supervision, according to the felony judgement.
Jennifer Lemons, the alleged victim and Matthews's daughter, spoke of the abuse she suffered as a child, saying in court how it emotionally "tore (her) to pieces." Lemons said she was sexually abused more than 100 times from 2009 to 2012, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Lemons, a 24-year-old Leavenworth resident, chose to be identified in this story in an effort that other survivors of sexual abuse realize they are not alone, according to a Chelan County news release.
"I am affected by this crime multiple times a day, every single day, for the past almost 15 years, and will likely continue to face challenges because of it," she said, reading from her statement in court. "It is disgusting that a man with children can jeopardize their entire well-being for the sake of his own enjoyment, and seem to be unaffected by everything he has put me through. If he was a good man, I would have been protected from ever having to deal with this kind of trauma, but instead he was always the source of it."
Matthews was arrested in November 2020 on suspicion of two counts of first-degree child rape, two counts of second-degree child rape and dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He's been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest.
He filed his guilty plea in the form of an Alford Plea, which allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while recognizing they'd be found guilty at trial.
When asked if he'd like to speak, Matthews said he did not. "It seemed rather pointless, your honor," he said.
Jourdan said he was concerned about Matthews' lack of remorse for his actions. He also noted that unless he admits responsibility for his crime before the state Department of Corrections Indeterminate Sentence Review Board — which will decide if Matthews is released — he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Lemons said in court and in her statement she is excited about raising her first child in a few months, giving them the childhood she never had and raising them to be the kind of person her father wasn't.
"I am getting better at letting the memories pass instead of letting them bulldoze over me, and I am learning how to heal my inner child by reminding myself that I don't have to face the person that caused her all this pain," she said.
