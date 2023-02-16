WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for the alleged longtime sexual abuse of his daughter when she was a child.

Stephen J. Matthews, 49, pleaded guilty Jan. 5 in Chelan County Superior Court to first-degree rape of a child and two counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.



