WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to seven months in jail for killing two kittens during an argument with his girlfriend.
Investigators believe Markos Avilez Espinoza, 29, stepped on one kitten and then kicked another into a wall in a argument over deleted photos on Sept. 4 in Wenatchee.
Espinoza admitted to killing the 6-week old kittens in a guilty plea Monday in Chelan County Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree animal cruelty, class C felonies.
Espinoza also broke a window in his girlfriend's pickup during the argument, which lasted several hours.
Judge Travis Brandt sentenced him to spend seven months in jail and to complete a 13-week anger management course upon release. The judge barred Espinoza from contact with the woman for five years.
Espinoza also won’t be allowed to own, harbor or live in a home with cats or dogs.