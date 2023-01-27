WENATCHEE— Three-term Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz on Thursday announced he will not seek re-election in the fall.

“I was 48 when I started this, and having two jobs when you’re 48 is a little bit different than when you have two jobs when you’re 60," he said at the council meeting. "I think it’s time for new leadership.” 



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

