WENATCHEE— Three-term Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz on Thursday announced he will not seek re-election in the fall.
“I was 48 when I started this, and having two jobs when you’re 48 is a little bit different than when you have two jobs when you’re 60," he said at the council meeting. "I think it’s time for new leadership.”
He was a city council member four years before being elected as mayor in 2011. He decided to run for the top spot because he was concerned the new Town Toyota Center would bankrupt the city.
He was re-elected in 2015 and 2019.
While he was mayor, he helped prevent the city from going bankrupt and led the annexing of Olds Station, he said. He added he was glad the Wenatchee City Fire Department transitioned into Chelan County Fire District 1 during his first term.
He said being mayor is both emotionally and physically hard, but he sticks by his decision of being mayor for 12 years.
“I don’t regret it. I hope I left it better than I found it. I think I did,” Kuntz said.
“There's a lot about the community that I wouldn’t have known if I didn’t become mayor, like our non-profits, ” he added. "And that’s the best part, getting to know the people."
Kuntz has a wife, three adult children and one grandchild. He also works as a certified public accountant.
He said when his term is over he will have more time to spend with his grandchild and family and golfing.
