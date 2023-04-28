Download PDF Loop.pdf
This graphic shows the conceptual alignment of the bridge on the Wenatchee side.

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee City Council members on Thursday agreed to negotiate a contract for initial designs on the South End Bike/Ped Access Bridges segment of the 11-mile Apple Capital Loop project.

This map shows the entire Apple Capital Loop projects and its segments. The city agreed to negotiate a contract for initial designs on the South End Bike/Ped Access Bridges segment, or 2C, on this map.

Exeltech Consulting, Inc. was chosen out of three firms earlier this year for this initial $750,000 project.

This graphic shows the conceptual alignment on the East Wenatchee side of the bridge.


