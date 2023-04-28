Exeltech Consulting, Inc. was chosen out of three firms earlier this year for this initial $750,000 project.
The money comes from the city’s Apple Capital Loop budget, as will about another $250,000 for the final design. In July 2021, the city of Wenatchee received a $92 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant for the $285 million project. Other funding sources are filling in the funding gap.
“The South End Bike and Ped Access Bridges (is) another project that’s part of our INFRA award, so it’s totally funded by that,” said Jake Lewing, Wenatchee Public Works Department project engineer. “It enhances non-motorized connection between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee by grade separating connection to the Loop Trail with the BNSF tracks down on the south end of town in the vicinity of Bridge Street.”
Lewing said the project would provide a crossing area of Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee.
“The project includes building grade-separated shared use path crossings of Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee and BNSF right-of-way in Wenatchee near the existing Loop Trail pipeline bridge,” according to city documents.
“The new pedestrian bridge on the Wenatchee side of the river will connect to … the existing bridge, cross over the BNSF railroad to the west, and descend to street grade via ramp or spiral structure,” city documents stated. Another access ramp and/or “spiral structure” will go off the north side of the new west bridge between the BNSF Railway right-of-way and the existing bridge.
“The new pedestrian bridge on the East Wenatchee side of the river … will begin … near the existing bridge, climb in elevation via a pier-supported elevated ramp or spiral structure, cross over … Sunset Highway … in the east-west direction, and then descend via a pier-supported elevated ramp or spiral structure near Ninth Street NE,” documents stated.
The project will be a traditional design bid build project, Lewing said. The initial contract with Exeltech will include analyzing bridge types, sizes and locations, environmental permitting, geotechnical investigations, stakeholder coordinations and preliminary design.
“The idea is we need to have a design complete and go to add by next September in order to obligate the requirements of our INFRA grant,” Lewing said. “And so this initial contract to do that work I just described is about $750,000.”
Lewing said the total budget for this project segment is $10 million, with construction approval projected for September 2024 and construction running spring 2025 through fall 2026. Approval from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the state Office of Equal Employment is still needed.
