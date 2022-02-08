WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties had a record-low unemployment rate of 4.2% in December, but a decreasing workforce shows the local economy is still recovering from the pandemic's economic impact.
December's rate, which was the lowest December rate since the state Employment Security Department began electronically tracking unemployment in 1990, is an increase of 0.3% over November.
These figures come from a Labor Area Summary prepared by Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck for the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area. The area is a combination of the two counties. Meseck called the unemployment rate “historically low.”
Between December 2020 and December 2021 the two counties added 2,600 non-farming jobs for a total of 45,700 jobs. Non-farming employment remains lower than in December 2019, when there were 46,400 jobs.
The bulk of the job increase over the past year came in leisure and hospitality, which added about 1,800 jobs. Employment from local government is up 300 jobs.
Meseck said he attributes part of this growth to the return of school support staff, such as bus drivers and cafeteria workers, as schools resume in-person learning.
“The industries I see gaining right now that are looking a lot better and recovering, are construction. Construction is up 300 jobs from December 2020 to December 2021. Retail trade is up 100. Health services are up 200,” Meseck said. “It shows that more industries are recovering now, recovering since the COVID-19 related layoffs.”
Last year’s 4.9% unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties was considerably lower than the 8.4% unemployment rate in 2020. The unemployment rate between the two counties was also lower than the state’s average of 5.1%. Last year was only the third time since 2009 the Wenatchee MSA had lower unemployment than the state.
While the lower unemployment rate is good news, Meseck said the overall data is mixed.
“I think we are getting to pre-pandemic levels,” he said. “The difference is that the labor force is somewhat smaller this December than it was in December two years ago, 2019.”
Between December 2020 and December 2021, 315 people left the labor force in the two counties. Between December 2019 and December 2021 the labor force dropped by 5.1% or 3,352.
Though the labor force dropped by just over 1,000 people between November and December 2021, Meseck said it is not “outside of the norm” for the time of year.
“It’s not unusual for the labor force to drop — not just agriculture, construction,” Meseck said. “A lot of outdoor employment drops as the weather gets colder.”
When people leave the labor force they no longer factor into the unemployment rate.
“The labor force still hasn’t recovered,” Meseck said.