WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Police confirmed earlier findings in its investigation into a July murder-suicide.
Investigators believe Edgar Rodrigue on July 21 used a .40-caliber Glock handgun to kill Michael Rodrigue and then himself, the department said Wednesday in a news release.
The husband and wife were living in separate homes and sharing custody of their children. On the day of the shooting, Michael Rodrigue went to Edgar Rodrigue’s home on the 600 block of Highland Drive and then an argument turned violent, the news release said.
Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told investigators Michael Rodrigue, 41, died of two gunshot wounds and Edgar Rodrigue, 54, died of a single self-inflicted gunshot.
Autopsies are complete, but final reports haven’t been filed.
There were multiple people in the house and on the property who heard gunshots, but none witnessed the shooting, Capt. Brian Chance said last month.
Police have said there is no indication of past domestic violence between the two.