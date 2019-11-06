WENATCHEE — There were 114 Wenatchee-area home sales in October, the highest monthly total since July 2017.
That month had 120 sales and hasn't been topped since. Besides October, only June 2018, which had 111, has come close to reaching it, according to housing data from Pacific Appraisal Associates.
It’s a high point for the 2019 market, which started slow in January and has been climbing in both sales count and median price, according to Pacific Appraisal Associates' October housing Snapshot released Tuesday.
The report covers Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Rock Island and Orondo.
October’s high sales count was enough of a push to bring 2019’s year-to-date total to exactly even with 2018 at 670 sales.
It also brought October’s active listings down to 165, a drop of 24% from October 2018.
The year-to-day median sales price for the Wenatchee area market is $348,250, up 6% from this time last year.