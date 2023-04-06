The trailer where Abel Wilkes, the subject of a police standoff in Leavenworth, was residing in has been "significantly damaged" according to investigators. The East Cascades SWAT Team damaged the trailer both as a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.
A whole wall was torn down during a standoff between the trailers' resident, Abel Wilkes, and law enforcement March 28. Investigators say the damage was a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Police Department officer that fired at a Leavenworth area man during a police standoff has been identified by investigators as Sgt. Cory Bernaiche.
Investigators say Bernaiche shot at Abel Wilkes, 47-year-old, during the 18-hour standoff that began early morning March 28. Wilkes was not injured after a medical analysis conducted when he turned himself in early next morning.
Bernaiche has been placed on administrative leave, standard procedure, while the investigation continues, according to Thursday news release from the Columbia Basin Investigative Team.
The Wenatchee Police Department is conducting its own separate, internal investigation into Bernaiche's use of force, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. The department’s review will be separate from the ongoing criminal investigation by the Columbia Basin Investigative Team and determine whether Bernaiche violated department policy.
Bernaiche has been with the Wenatchee Police Department since 2014 and has been a member of the SWAT team since 2016.
The standoff began after detectives say Wilkes aimed a gun at his property owner and told him to leave March 28.
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a report of a weapons violation on the 16000 block of the Chumstick Highway where Wilkes was reportedly firing guns at his home, according to a news release Tuesday from the investigative team.
After Bernaiche fired a rifle towards a window at Wilkes' residence, "a few minutes later, officers heard a shot within his residence," according to news release on Tuesday.
Investigators claim there is evidence Wilkes fired his weapon inside the home.
But, “it has not been ascertained what direction the shot was fired, or why,” the news release said. Investigators say there is “at least one hole” on the exterior of the trailer that appears to be caused by a bullet fired from the inside. But detectives haven’t confirmed what caused the hole.
Thursday's news release also details that Wilkes' trailer was "significantly damaged." Investigators say that some of the damage was "incidental" as armored vehicles moved around the property. Other damage was a "deliberate tactic as part of the effort to get Wilkes to surrender."
Capt. Mike Williams with the investigative team declined to speculate on the specific causes of the damage.
Photos provided to The World by Karana Gossman, who said she's been friend of Wilkes' for about eight years, shows one wall torn down with debris all over the ground. Another photo shows insulation hanging as the rest of the wall has been destroyed.
Wilkes made his first court appearance last week where he said he felt “targeted” and declined to sign documents during the preliminary hearing.
Wilkes was charged Monday with second-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer, court documents said. Bail was set at $250,000. The investigative team expects to release more information April 13.
The Columbia Basin Investigative Team is investigating the use of potentially deadly force. It’s made up of law enforcement agencies from Adams, Grant and Kittitas sheriff’s offices, and police departments from Moses Lake, Quincy, Ellensburg, Ephrata and Othello.
