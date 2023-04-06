Wilkes confirmed photo 1

The trailer where Abel Wilkes, the subject of a police standoff in Leavenworth, was residing in has been "significantly damaged" according to investigators. The East Cascades SWAT Team damaged the trailer both as a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Police Department officer that fired at a Leavenworth area man during a police standoff has been identified by investigators as Sgt. Cory Bernaiche.

Investigators say Bernaiche shot at Abel Wilkes, 47-year-old, during the 18-hour standoff that began early morning March 28. Wilkes was not injured after a medical analysis conducted when he turned himself in early next morning.

Wenatchee police officer Cory Bernaiche
Abel Wilkes

Abel Wilkes
Wilkes trailer confirmed photo 2

A whole wall was torn down during a standoff between the trailers' resident, Abel Wilkes, and law enforcement March 28. Investigators say the damage was a deliberate tactic and also by accident via armored vehicles.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

