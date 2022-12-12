WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will hire Jacobs Solutions Inc., an international engineering consulting firm, to advise the city's design and build team on the Confluence Parkway project.
The Confluence Parkway project is a 2.5-mile bypass that includes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River connecting the city to Highway 2/97.
The project also would also remove about 6 acres along the railroad in Wenatchee Confluence State Park and a portion of the Horan Natural Area. Another 6 acres would be returned to the park along the southern border of the Horan Natural Area.
“A project this size is way bigger than something we normally do," said Jake Lewing, the city’s senior project engineer. "They (Jacobs) will help us manage the project.”
The request for proposals for a consultant to help guide the city through the project was made in September.
A panel of city staff and Washington Department of Transportation local programs staff met with representatives of Jacobs in October. Lewing said that the city selected Jacobs due to the number of experts it has.
The Confluence Parkway project is part of a larger project known as the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail completion project, in which the city received $94.1 million in federal money through the Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant.
Another segment of the loop project that is not a part of the Confluence Parkway project, but is included in the INFRA grant, is an extension of the Pipeline Bridge in South Wenatchee to create more access for pedestrians and cyclists.
The total estimated cost for the Confluence Parkway project is $108 million. After the INFRA grant, the city is funding the remaining cost of around $14 million.
Construction of the Confluence Parkway project is expected to begin in 2025.
Currently, the city is conducting an environmental assessment of the project to evaluate the environmental impact the project will have on the local ecosystem. The city has to have an agreement with the Chelan County PUD to finish the assessment. The agreement establishes what parts of the projects the two entities have authority over and how to mitigate environmental impacts.
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said he hopes to sign an agreement with the PUD before the year ends.
