WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee will hire Jacobs Solutions Inc., an international engineering consulting firm, to advise the city's design and build team on the Confluence Parkway project.

The Confluence Parkway project is a 2.5-mile bypass that includes a new bridge over the Wenatchee River connecting the city to Highway 2/97.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

